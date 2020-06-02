2
BLM Badge: A customizable website badge to show your support for #BlackLivesMatter. (blmbadge.com)
1 hour ago from Graeme F, Letter.so founder
1 hour ago from Graeme F, Letter.so founder
Hi all, yesterday we wanted to show a donation link on our website for BLM, and then thought this widget can be useful for others too. You can customise the donation link, title and description to make it fit your needs. The code is free for anyone to grab and reuse.
I also came across this site which has great ways to donate: https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/#donate
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now