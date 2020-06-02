1 comment

  • Graeme F, 18 minutes ago

    Hi all, yesterday we wanted to show a donation link on our website for BLM, and then thought this widget can be useful for others too. You can customise the donation link, title and description to make it fit your needs. The code is free for anyone to grab and reuse.

    I also came across this site which has great ways to donate: https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/#donate

    0 points