Revision Path Ep. 349: Noble Ackerson, AR/VR enthusiast, senior product designer at Ventera (revisionpath.com)
4 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path
4 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path
We’re at an interesting crossroads right now because of this pandemic, and a lot of bleeding edge tech concepts are becoming available for consumers quicker than expected. To that end, data has become an important form of currency, and data governance is of paramount concern. Enter Noble Ackerson: a senior product manager for Ventera with a mission to make sure more Black people enter these new fields of emerging tech.
Noble shared his journey for getting into technology, including how he went from being interested in architecture to founding a startup to working in tech for the National Democratic Institute. From there, we explored Noble’s foray into wearables via Google Glass, talked about the uses of wearables in today’s society, and a lot more. Noble is equipped to help make sure that we are not left behind in this brave new world. How are you using your skills to build a more equitable future?
Next week: episode 350!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now