    Hey DN!

    I'm the founder of Memorisely - a remote UX/UI school for busy designers. Prior to Memorisely, I was an early member of Hotjar's remote product design team.

    Anyhow, Memorisely has seen some rapid growth over the last couple of months (1600 designers in 87 countries), and as a solo founder Bootstrapping, I will be sharing some blog posts about the journey and decisions - good and bad - that may help others.

    My first mega decision was to swap 3D characters for humans. Keen to hear your experience with 3D characters. They stole the show on our landing page, grabbing users' attention away from copy and calls to action, which lead to session duration dipping big time. Since the change to our community, we averaged out at 44.5% bounce rate and 3m 12s duration.

    Cheers, Zander

