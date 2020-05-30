Why we chose humans over 3D characters (memorisely.com)
1 hour ago from Zander Whitehurst, UX Designer
1 hour ago from Zander Whitehurst, UX Designer
Hey DN!
I'm the founder of Memorisely - a remote UX/UI school for busy designers. Prior to Memorisely, I was an early member of Hotjar's remote product design team.
Anyhow, Memorisely has seen some rapid growth over the last couple of months (1600 designers in 87 countries), and as a solo founder Bootstrapping, I will be sharing some blog posts about the journey and decisions - good and bad - that may help others.
My first mega decision was to swap 3D characters for humans. Keen to hear your experience with 3D characters. They stole the show on our landing page, grabbing users' attention away from copy and calls to action, which lead to session duration dipping big time. Since the change to our community, we averaged out at 44.5% bounce rate and 3m 12s duration.
Cheers, Zander
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now