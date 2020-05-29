2 Origami Beta is announced! - Surprised that no one posted this here yet. (beta.origami.design)8 hours ago from Vinod Ramamoorthy, Design @ DiveLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now