Humaaans, will it replace freelance designers?
10 hours ago from Orlene Picard, UX Designer
You've all probably heard about the free design library Humaaans. It's a great initiative in my opinion and the work done by its creator is wonderful. He's giving it all away for free too. But, I came across an article that compares it to no-code development and I thought that similar initiatives might reduce the requirement to hire designers. What do you think? Will this trend replace designers or will it end up like Canva?
