Humaaans, will it replace freelance designers?

10 hours ago from , UX Designer

You've all probably heard about the free design library Humaaans. It's a great initiative in my opinion and the work done by its creator is wonderful. He's giving it all away for free too. But, I came across an article that compares it to no-code development and I thought that similar initiatives might reduce the requirement to hire designers. What do you think? Will this trend replace designers or will it end up like Canva?

  • John PJohn P, 5 hours ago

    If your illustration style is that easy to replicate at the same standard then don't be surprised if people will just use the free solution.

    • Orlene Picard, 18 minutes ago

      Of course. I was using Humaaans as an example as it's somewhat something new, so there will surely be more projects following this with bigger budgets. So, just as no-code platforms are slowly replacing traditional developments, especially in web development, should we expect something similar. Isn't it better to adapt than to stay rigid on our ways and over-trust our skills?

      • Kyle ConradKyle Conrad, 1 minute ago

        So, just as no-code platforms are slowly replacing traditional developments, especially in web development

        I just don't think this is true on any scale - certainly for folks looking to push portfolios or whatever, it works, but (for example) a neighborhood website that needs to integrate a CRM or a restaurant chain looking to create a smart userflow with reservations and online ordering simply aren't going to go with a "no code" platform.

