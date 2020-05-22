2
Will My Job Give Me Covid-19? (from the creators of Will Robots Take My Job?) (willmyjobgivemecovid.com)
37 minutes ago from Dimitar Raykov, Design lead
Hey guys! Almost 3 years ago we launched this and today we are back with a very similar project.
As cities, states and countries around the world are relaxing stay at home orders, we naturally concerned about the risks of returning to work. So... we decided to build a quick side-project that can answer this burning question.
Would love to know what you think of what we built!
