The Easiest Guide to Webflow for Beginners
2 hours ago from Jan Losert, Product Designer, Webflow Enthusiast, Digital Product Creator, JanLosert.com
Hi DesignerNews!
Webflow is getting massively popular. And in my eyes an incredible way how to step up your web design/prototyping game. So I've decided to write down all of the important bits and pieces about Webflow that I learned and incorporated into my daily work. These will help you jump quickly into creating without wondering which elements you should use and struggling to find a way around the interface. I've also recorded all of the tips in a relatively short Youtube video! Let me know what do you think and if you are planning on moving to Webflow as well!
P.S.: This guide is completely non-technical, in fact — I moved to Webflow as a designer and can’t on my own write a single line of code, yet I'm now delivering clients fully functional websites.
Medium Article: https://medium.com/@JanLosert/webflow-uncovered-the-easiest-guide-for-beginners-45358aa5839d?source=friends_link&sk=a46932ee91c9e0cc2d212f15063cadb4
Youtube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GkdN96j3I0
