The Easiest Guide to Webflow for Beginners

Hi DesignerNews!

Webflow is getting massively popular. And in my eyes an incredible way how to step up your web design/prototyping game. So I've decided to write down all of the important bits and pieces about Webflow that I learned and incorporated into my daily work. These will help you jump quickly into creating without wondering which elements you should use and struggling to find a way around the interface. I've also recorded all of the tips in a relatively short Youtube video! Let me know what do you think and if you are planning on moving to Webflow as well!

P.S.: This guide is completely non-technical, in fact — I moved to Webflow as a designer and can’t on my own write a single line of code, yet I'm now delivering clients fully functional websites.

Medium Article: https://medium.com/@JanLosert/webflow-uncovered-the-easiest-guide-for-beginners-45358aa5839d?source=friends_link&sk=a46932ee91c9e0cc2d212f15063cadb4

Youtube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GkdN96j3I0