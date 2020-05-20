3
Design Articles Without The Paywall: Open Stories (prototypr.io)
2 hours ago from Graeme F, Letter.so founder
That's a great read, nice work!
thanks! Still much to find out e.g. I can't tell if people want to publish in paywalls to be paid, or they just want more to discover the content..i will put a survey together at some point
Hi all, what's your thoughts on paywalls for design content? Mine are in this article, and looking for more feedback on this!
