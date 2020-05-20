3 comments

  • Thanasis RigThanasis Rig, 1 hour ago

    That's a great read, nice work!

    1 point
    • Graeme F, 40 minutes ago

      thanks! Still much to find out e.g. I can't tell if people want to publish in paywalls to be paid, or they just want more to discover the content..i will put a survey together at some point

      1 point
  • Graeme F, 1 hour ago

    Hi all, what's your thoughts on paywalls for design content? Mine are in this article, and looking for more feedback on this!

    1 point