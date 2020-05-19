YouTube Videos for Designers and Developers (peekstv.com)
22 hours ago from Lukas Majzlan, CEO / Design Lead @ Art4web.co
Nicely done, been on my to-do list for a while, but looks like you've nailed the first iteration. I feel like the categories could do with some work, it's a little spaghetti. Obviously, content is also king, so need a lot more of that. What is also amazing about YouTube is the, "you may also like", some feature like that would work (although that could be loosely based on category). Good work.
Hey guys! I’m happy to share my side-project with you all! PeeksTV is a collection of handpicked YouTube videos from digital creators created for the design and development community. Why did I build it? Simply because sometimes when I got bored, had nothing to do or just wanted a quick break from work, I was looking for inspirational videos on Youtube. I realised that sometimes it’s hard to find really interesting videos quickly and that it would be great to have one always up-to-date source of videos. So together with Maros from Art4web’s team, we built this little website during our spare time of Corona crisis. It’s still super early and there is still a lot of work to do but with your help and support I can have a lot of fun doing this. I believe it will be useful for all of you, at least for them who likes to watch YouTube videos for motivation or education :) Any feedback is more than welcome! :) Go watch videos now :) or submit yours!
