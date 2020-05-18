My freelance portfolio, built with Gatsby, Framer Motion, react-three-fiber, … Feedback welcome! (bruskowski.design)
16 hours ago from Richard Bruskowski, Freelance Designer bruskowski.design — Product, Brand, Design Systems & Prototyping
Wow. Amazing Portfolio! Absolute tonne of work went into that.
Thank you! Yeah, once again this has made me appreciate the work frontend developers do, especially while trying my luck at building a custom video player that works on different platforms and in different browsers. :)
It's built with Gatsby, MDX, Emotion, Framer Motion, react-three-fiber and Lottie. Hosted on Netlify. Fonts are from Klim Type Foundry and Pangram Pangram.
Tools I've used: VS Code, Sketch, Blender, Procreate, After Effects, Framer X, Codesandbox and some more.
Had a lot of fun working on it! Although, at times I felt overwhelmed by technical challenges outside of my comfort zone as a designer, but resources and active help from peers and the open source community got me back on track. Definitely learned a lot new things.
Started to spend time on it during the winter holiday break last year and for sure am not finished yet or ever will be, but for the moment I am happy enough to share.
Feedback, thoughts and questions welcome!
