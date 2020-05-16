2
Designed is giving away a MacBook Pro to help a designer pursue their craft
David Simpson, Founder @ Designed.org
Designed has been helping designers find design mentors, career opportunities and educational resources since 2017. In these tough times we want to help more! We are starting giveaways to offer creatives around the world a chance to win equipment to pursue their passion.
