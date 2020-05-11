2
2 comments
Kyle Conrad, 1 minute ago
"Two 2016 sites, Xfinity.com and Gilt.com, on the other hand, are even more similar: They both have a menu bar on the top and are primarily white and black with images."
what
sarah semark, 3 minutes ago
Oh, this is so neat! I used to give a talk a few years ago on this exact subject and could have really made good use of all this data! (The "History of the Web/How did we get here, anyway?) section always elicited quite a laugh.)
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now