We're doing another free design thinking workshop - May 15th (notsafeforworkshop.carrd.co)
5 hours ago from Ade-Lee Adebiyi, Lead UX/UI Designer
We are doing another free workshop this Friday. We noticed that the spaces filled out really quickly so wanted to expand the workshop offering to those that may have missed out.
This is the last one we will be doing for now, sorry if the previous post and this one are too close together.
