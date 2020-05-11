Maze Discovery: Get user insights early. Build better products. (producthunt.com)
5 hours ago from Jonathan Widawski, CEO at Maze.design
5 hours ago from Jonathan Widawski, CEO at Maze.design
Hey Designer News!
Jonathan, co-founder of Maze here.
Over the past two years, we’ve been working on bringing the user’s voice back to the design process. Today, Maze Discovery gets us one step closer to making this vision a reality by enabling you to collect insights and validate ideas as early as possible.
Now you can:
All in one platform.
We hope you like it. As with any beta, there are still some improvements to be made so we’d love to get your feedback. Let us know your thoughts!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now