1 comment

  • Jonathan WidawskiJonathan Widawski, 10 minutes ago

    Hey Designer News!

    Jonathan, co-founder of Maze here.

    Over the past two years, we’ve been working on bringing the user’s voice back to the design process. Today, Maze Discovery gets us one step closer to making this vision a reality by enabling you to collect insights and validate ideas as early as possible.

    Now you can:

    • Create and run user research surveys
    • Test and validate ideas with Tree Tests, Card Sorting, and 5-Second Tests
    • Discover actionable insights pre-design

    All in one platform.

    We hope you like it. As with any beta, there are still some improvements to be made so we’d love to get your feedback. Let us know your thoughts!

    0 points