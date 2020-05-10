2 We designed MuchSkills. Could it finally put CVs and resumes to rest? Do try it and tell us what you think. (muchskills.com)16 hours ago from Noel Braganza, Owner @ MuchSkillsLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now