1 comment

  • Kai Forsyth, 9 hours ago

    We've been working on this feature for some time and are excited to share it with the world. We think it'll have a lot of value for designers who are analysing usability tests or dipping their toes in qualitative research and user interviews.

    Entering video is new territory for us, we'd love to get your reactions and hear any feedback – especially from a designers perspective!

    0 points