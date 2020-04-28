3
1 comment
design dad, 1 hour ago
So I already had a class where I explained stuff like "what is design?" or "idea finding" in simple terms using the game animal crossing. (Screenshot https://imgur.com/VujcChV)
This was super fun so I am giving the same class again in English this week. Besides these "masterclasses" I also stream casually and are always up to talk about design so if you are interested in either or please feel free to follow me on twitch.tv/designdad
