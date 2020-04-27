1 comment

  • Maurice CherryMaurice Cherry, 22 hours ago

    I first heard of Bekah Marcum when I talked with Tim Allen a few weeks ago, and I’m so glad I had the chance to connect with her for this interview! Along with being a product designer for Zillow, Bekah is a community organizer and the founder of Black Designers of Seattle.

    We talked about how she’s adjusting to working from home and self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she shared the differences and similarities working at Zillow versus her previous role as an art director at Amazon. Bekah also spoke about growing up between the United States and Brazil, attending college in Washington DC and getting into design, and adjusting to life in Seattle and attending graduate school. Bekah is all about building authentic community, and I can’t wait to see how her work makes an impact in the world!

