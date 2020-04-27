8

Just launched a side project! Wrk: a simple hiring solution for small teams. (wrkhq.com)

4 hours ago from , Co-Founder - Wrk

Hello Designer News!

Just launched a side project I've been working on over the past year. It's called Wrk!

https://wrkhq.com/

Wrk is a fresh approach to hiring software that’s geared towards helping small teams get their hiring efforts up and running.

Currently the main features are:

  • A hosted job board and application forms for presenting your jobs to the world.
  • A streamlined applicant tracking system for managing your candidates.
  • A powerful editor for documenting the process.

It’s completely free to explore the application. So I encourage you to try it out.

I’d love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions! Thanks!

4 comments

  • Mel Shields, 41 minutes ago

    Love the design - I can tell so much thought has gone into making this experience simple and easy to use. Great work, Wrk!

  • Andrew Valish, 2 hours ago

    It's beautiful! The neutral tones and simplicity made me think it was an open source version of Lever at first until I saw the pricing section. The ATS flow looks solid, great work.

    • Corey Daniels, 2 hours ago

      Thanks Andrew!

      A lot of time went into trying to make the design as clean and simple as possible. Really just wanting the content to take center-stage in an intentional way. Glad to hear it's striking the right chord with you!

  • ChrisArchitec t, 1 minute ago

    post as a link instead of a story!

