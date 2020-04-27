Just launched a side project! Wrk: a simple hiring solution for small teams.

Hello Designer News!

Just launched a side project I've been working on over the past year. It's called Wrk!

https://wrkhq.com/

Wrk is a fresh approach to hiring software that’s geared towards helping small teams get their hiring efforts up and running.

Currently the main features are:

A hosted job board and application forms for presenting your jobs to the world.

A streamlined applicant tracking system for managing your candidates.

A powerful editor for documenting the process.

It’s completely free to explore the application. So I encourage you to try it out.

I’d love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions! Thanks!