Just launched a side project! Wrk: a simple hiring solution for small teams. (wrkhq.com)
4 hours ago from Corey Daniels, Co-Founder - Wrk
Hello Designer News!
Just launched a side project I've been working on over the past year. It's called Wrk!
Wrk is a fresh approach to hiring software that’s geared towards helping small teams get their hiring efforts up and running.
Currently the main features are:
- A hosted job board and application forms for presenting your jobs to the world.
- A streamlined applicant tracking system for managing your candidates.
- A powerful editor for documenting the process.
It’s completely free to explore the application. So I encourage you to try it out.
I’d love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions! Thanks!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now