Why was the InVision discussion removed from DN?

4 hours ago from , Digital designer

It was pretty much the only thread on DN generating any interaction on this already dying website. It was a valid question, on a design related topic, which clearly people cared enough about to respond to. And yet, it got removed.

Is this the direction DN is heading?

Sure... InVision is a sponsor. Does that condone censorship? Maybe they should take some notes and improve their product rather than trying to censor their customers.

Original link: https://www.designernews.co/stories/108619-is-invisionok

  • Freddy MayFreddy May, 1 hour ago

    Hey Kevin, i deleted the post as it felt like it wasn't really generating discussion and ended up being a pile on, which wasn't my intention.

    Someone from Invision commented and offered to help and provided their email address to help, so i had everything i needed and deleted it.

  • JC .JC ., 1 hour ago

    Invision marketing people probably told DN to remove it since it promoted negative thoughts about Invision.

    With that said, it would be nice for Invision to get back to their making their core product(s) better instead of making bad bets on half-baked ideas (ahem Invision studios ahem).

  • Matthew Hollingsworth, 1 hour ago

    Thanks for flagging this. If it was removed, it was done in error. I'll track it down and respond here with an update.

  • Ryan Hicks, a minute ago

    This won't end well.

  • Dan GDan G, a minute ago

    $

  • Stefan TrkuljaStefan Trkulja, 1 minute ago

    Well that's weird.

  • iterati designiterati design, a minute ago

    Disgrace.

