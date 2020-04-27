Why was the InVision discussion removed from DN?
4 hours ago from Kevin D, Digital designer
It was pretty much the only thread on DN generating any interaction on this already dying website. It was a valid question, on a design related topic, which clearly people cared enough about to respond to. And yet, it got removed.
Is this the direction DN is heading?
Sure... InVision is a sponsor. Does that condone censorship? Maybe they should take some notes and improve their product rather than trying to censor their customers.
Original link: https://www.designernews.co/stories/108619-is-invisionok
