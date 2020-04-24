6 comments

  • Arun PattnaikArun Pattnaik, 8 hours ago

    Is the copy deliberately misleading? Not just the title here, but also several places in the website 'A Complete Yet Most Simplified Free Icon Pack Available on The Web', '100% free' etc. You get to know it's not free only after reaching the download page.

    1 point
    • Musharof Chowdhury, 1 minute ago

      Hi Arun, Thanks for checking out and detailed feedback on contents. I agree with you on some points but, our main goal was just to promote basic free version thats why we mentioned FREE everywhere. BTW, we must be more clear about everything so, changing site contents soon. Cheers

      0 points
  • Juan Sarmiento, 14 hours ago

    Musharof, fantastic product as usual! Congratulations... In mobile, I think would be nice to enter to the categories right from the sections above the browser all button. Also in mobile, once in the icons section, you could try 2 columns maybe ?

    1 point
    • Musharof Chowdhury, 14 hours ago

      Hey Juan, Thanks for your valuable feedback on this. Yeah, noted will improve the mobile experience before launching on PH. Have a nice day!

      0 points
  • Florian GrauFlorian Grau, 21 minutes ago

    To be fair: Only 514 are free. ;)

    Looks good though ...

    0 points
    • Musharof Chowdhury, 1 minute ago

      Hi Florian, Thanks for checking out and your feedback. Actually, title will be longer if I write 2000+ free and premium... and that's why number of icons moved at the last of sentence to avoid this ;) haha

      0 points