5
How to make variable width progress components in Figma (youtube.com)
1 hour ago from Seth C, Freelance UI/UX
1 hour ago from Seth C, Freelance UI/UX
In this video, I'll show you how to make a progress component that has a completely variable width. With these techniques, you can use the same component to show 10% progress or 100% progress. It's simple! https://youtu.be/I-79DTuhkHs
Here is the figma file you can duplicate and try for yourself https://www.figma.com/community/file/834814505714322560/Variable-Width-Progress-Components
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now