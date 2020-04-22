1 Convert XD to Figma with one click. Move your design files now! (xd2sketch.com)2 days ago from Kevin Goedecke, Software DeveloperLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now