Are you using animated SVGs?

Heyyy everyone!

I have a question. Do you use animated SVGs at all? What is your overall experience with animated SVGs? Do you think of how to incorporate them in your website/product?

I'm trying to figure out what barriers might be stopping designers and developers from using this amazing file format in production. I'm assuming it's an issue with tools, you either need to be an After Effects whizz or really comfortable with writing code to animate SVGs. I'm wondering if that's the reason?

Keen to hear any discussion around this! What's your story?