The Practical Guide to Experience Design (practical.guide)
6 hours ago from Shannon Thomas, Founder
I reviewed proofs of this new book. It fills a big gap in the market by offering clear guidance on what a successful UX or product designer needs to do, but doesn't reduce the work to over-simplified templates or quickly-outdated tools.
I believe it will prove valuable to new designers and others hoping to understand how it's done in the real world, and is also a good resource for those of us that just need to double-check our goals.
