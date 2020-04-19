1 comment

  • Hans GerwitzHans Gerwitz, 22 minutes ago

    I reviewed proofs of this new book. It fills a big gap in the market by offering clear guidance on what a successful UX or product designer needs to do, but doesn't reduce the work to over-simplified templates or quickly-outdated tools.

    I believe it will prove valuable to new designers and others hoping to understand how it's done in the real world, and is also a good resource for those of us that just need to double-check our goals.

