CSS: The Bane of Display None Animations

16 hours ago from , Cofounder @ Growth.Design

So I've been through pretty much every Stackoverflow on the topic, and realized that very few threads mention it clearly.

From what I see, the only "clean" CSS way to animate a DOM element when a wrapper goes from display: none to display: block is to explicitly assign an animation to a child element.

Am I missing something? Thanks!

2 comments