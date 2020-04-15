CSS: The Bane of Display None Animations
16 hours ago from Dan B, Cofounder @ Growth.Design
So I've been through pretty much every Stackoverflow on the topic, and realized that very few threads mention it clearly.
From what I see, the only "clean" CSS way to animate a DOM element when a wrapper goes from
display: none to
display: block is to explicitly assign an
animation to a child element.
Am I missing something? Thanks!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now