Where to look for sideproject collaborators?
21 hours ago from Adam K, Full-Stack Developer
So I am a full stack developer looking for likeminded developers and designers to work on a sideproject I am currently working on (An application helping volunteers connect with people in need in their local area). There used to be sites like builditwith.me and meeet.co where you could present your WIP project or idea and likeminded people would get in touch with you if they wanted to join in. Are there are any similar sites that have an active community that work similarly like the ones I mentioned?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now