Where to look for sideproject collaborators?

So I am a full stack developer looking for likeminded developers and designers to work on a sideproject I am currently working on (An application helping volunteers connect with people in need in their local area). There used to be sites like builditwith.me and meeet.co where you could present your WIP project or idea and likeminded people would get in touch with you if they wanted to join in. Are there are any similar sites that have an active community that work similarly like the ones I mentioned?