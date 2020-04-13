Product Disrupt – Curated list of resources to learn product design from the internet.

Three years ago, I put together a website where I listed down all the resources that helped me learn product design. I could've never imagined that this website would go on to become the #1 product of the day on Product Hunt and help thousands (if not millions) to learn product design from the internet.

A lot has changed over the past three years for me but I'm still as eager and curious to learn more about design – I keep curating the best of resources. With nothing but love and support from the community, I've launched the new version of Product Disrupt today.

Head over to the Communities category for a little surprise :)

https://www.producthunt.com/posts/product-disrupt-2-0