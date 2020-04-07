3 comments

  • Ohsik Park, 6 minutes ago

    A great way to learn about front-end dev!

    1 point
  • Hoku Ho, 43 minutes ago

    Hey everybody,

    I built Coding Trivia to make it easier to prepare for coding interviews, and learn / review skills such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

    For times when I'm away from my computer, only have a short amount of time, or don't have much motivation, I still wanted to be able to learn and review programming concepts. Coding Trivia allows you to quickly practice bite-sized questions on your phone, and it's hopefully a more enjoyable way to learn.

    Any feedback is appreciated :)

    0 points