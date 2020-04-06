2 comments

  • Dan GDan G, 2 minutes ago

    Would recommend SuperHi above any other code learning platform. If you haven't tried it, I'd definitely make use of it now.

    (Not a shill, I've just done a few courses)

    1 point
  • Rik Lomas, 35 minutes ago

    Hey everyone, Rik from SuperHi here. We created a brand new course aimed at creatives wanting to build their, or others, online portfolios from scratch. In this course we cover how to go through the whole process of making a digital portfolio from nothing.

    In the course, you'll argue with the client over budget, make a Kanban board in Notion, sketch up wireframes, mood board, create a design system in Figma (colors, typefaces, logo and site layout), code up a site that's mobile-friendly and search-engine-friendly, then get it onto a custom domain.

    We made it a free course to help people in need right now. I hope that if just one person finds it useful, then we will have succeeded in our aim!

    1 point