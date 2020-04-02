2

8px grid system

Good day everyone!

So I was reading about 8px grid system. I like it a lot. Oddly, I was already using it when designing for mobile devices. I thought a 10px grid system was suitable for desktop views, now I'm not that sure.

Do you use any similar system? If yes, what are the advantages of this kind of thinking?

REF : https://builttoadapt.io/intro-to-the-8-point-grid-system-d2573cde8632

  • Richard SisonRichard Sison, 10 minutes ago

    Yeah I've been using an 8pt grid for a long time now and that article you posted is a fairly comprehensive write-up of the benefits.

    But when I explain it to people, I usually frame the benefits are around the impact to your team's workflow:

    • Easier for designers. Since I know I'm pulling from a predefined set of numbers adjusting details in a design is a lot easier. If I need more space, I just nudge by 8, 16 etc.
    • Less guesswork for devs. Similarly for developers, since they know the designs have been created from the basis of an 8pt grid, they know their choices are from a limited range. It makes it easier for them to see patterns in a design knowing that there's a system behind it.
    • Encourages more accurate results. Because of both of those, it just discourages using arbitrary values. And when it becomes a known system between designers and developers, it just makes the process and workflow a lot smoother.

    Bonus: When developers are aware of it too, any discrepancies are easier for them to troubleshoot or fix themselves. Let's say there's an inconsistency in padding on a few components, if they notice it they can just flag it with you and resolution is a lot easier.

