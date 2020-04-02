Good day everyone!

So I was reading about 8px grid system . I like it a lot. Oddly, I was already using it when designing for mobile devices. I thought a 10px grid system was suitable for desktop views, now I'm not that sure.

Do you use any similar system? If yes, what are the advantages of this kind of thinking?

REF : https://builttoadapt.io/intro-to-the-8-point-grid-system-d2573cde8632