Motherlode - Streetwear Community App
4 hours ago from Wojciech Dobry, Product Designer
Hi, my friends and I are working on an application that we believe will shake a little the streetwear community. The app is called Motherlode ( https://motherlode.app )
What are we building
Family and friends – we would like to eliminate the possibility of being scammed, we want to create a community when everyone can feel safe and respected.
Inspire and get inspired – we would like to allow everyone to share their fashion inspirations and ideas to inspire others with their stylizations or be inspired by others.
Buy, sell, traded - we want to create a place where everyone can feel safe when it comes to sell or buy apparel
We would like to ask you for feedback and discuss your ideas. Also we are open for any questions related.
