AMA with Jenny Arden (Lyft)

Hi there! I’m Jenny Arden, Director of Design over at Lyft. My second title is “Head of Consumer” which means I help connect all our consumer facing products and experiences like ridesharing, bikes, scooters, transit, and even autonomous vehicles.

Prior to this relatively new role (been at Lyft for about 7 months) I was Director of Design at Airbnb. I helped grow the Airbnb host community from 2 million to the 6 million unique hosts and properties it is today. I also worked for about a year as a General Manager which was an interesting jump into business leadership.

Before Airbnb I worked at Google. Led design for Waymo (Self Drive Car Project back then) and I was one of the first mobile designers on Google Search. I’m also lucky to have worked at IDEO, Razorfish, a bunch of banks, and even ran my own agency in NYC for a couple years. I also know A LOT about financial services.

I think it’s fair to say I’m 50% design leader, 50% product/business leader. To me it’s all interconnected.

I’m really grateful to be here today and would love to answer any questions you might have. If for any reason I can’t answer the question directly (ya know, NDAs and stuff) I’ll let you know. But please, fire away! I’ll be here until 1:00.