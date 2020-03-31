4

AMA with Jenny Arden (Lyft)

Director of Design @ Lyft

Hi there! I’m Jenny Arden, Director of Design over at Lyft. My second title is “Head of Consumer” which means I help connect all our consumer facing products and experiences like ridesharing, bikes, scooters, transit, and even autonomous vehicles.

Prior to this relatively new role (been at Lyft for about 7 months) I was Director of Design at Airbnb. I helped grow the Airbnb host community from 2 million to the 6 million unique hosts and properties it is today. I also worked for about a year as a General Manager which was an interesting jump into business leadership.

Before Airbnb I worked at Google. Led design for Waymo (Self Drive Car Project back then) and I was one of the first mobile designers on Google Search. I’m also lucky to have worked at IDEO, Razorfish, a bunch of banks, and even ran my own agency in NYC for a couple years. I also know A LOT about financial services.

I think it’s fair to say I’m 50% design leader, 50% product/business leader. To me it’s all interconnected.

I’m really grateful to be here today and would love to answer any questions you might have. If for any reason I can’t answer the question directly (ya know, NDAs and stuff) I’ll let you know. But please, fire away! I’ll be here until 1:00.

  • Will Mitbrodt, 8 minutes ago

    What advice(if any) would you give to someone that wants to transition from software engineering to product design?

    Is this a fairly common transition?

  • Justine Shu, 23 minutes ago

    First of all, how are you doing today?

    Second, what initiative(s) have you been the proudest of leading throughout your career?

    • Jenny Arden, 21 minutes ago

      Hey Justine! I'm doing ok, thanks for asking. I'm home with my two toddlers while working full-time. It was hard at first but now really appreciating the time I get to have with my kids.

    • Jenny Arden, 10 minutes ago

      As for what I'm most proud of, it depends on the lens. From an impact on users POV I'm most proud of a project I did at Razorfish which was for the United Nations. It was a dashboard that gathered financial survey data on what it was like to start a business in countries throughout Africa. It revealed which countries were fair and helping small business and which were corrupt and extorting from small business owners. Visualizing this info in a digestible way and making it public really demonstrated the power of design and the influence and power we have on real people.

      From a leadership POV, I'm most proud of my time at Airbnb when I helped build a business. This meant looking at all angles of a product including user need, business need, market conditions, timing, etc. I became much more well rounded as a leader. I understood the data, I could read the financial trends and projections, I became a passionate (maybe obsessive) domain expert. I grew so much.

