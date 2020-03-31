3
What do you use to gather visual inspiration?
2 hours ago from Jordan Bowman, Web Designer + Engineer
I can't seem to find a good tool that lets me gather images from across the web and put them all together in a board or something. Could be used for mood boards, references for illustration, etc. Pinterest? Milanote? What do you use?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now