I Made a List of Web Developer and Web Designer Portfolio Examples (noupe.com)
14 hours ago from Orlene Picard, UX Designer
Most people here probably already has a portfolio. I don't see the point. Correct me if I'm wrong though.
inspiration?
I couldn't go over it entirely so no favorites yet. I wish I was on the 'got nothing but time' camp. Well one can hope I guess. Overall it looks more like a compilation of the most popular people and agencies.
I'll update this from time to time, took me a great deal of time to come up with the list. But as I'm home, time is all I have. Who's your favorite?
