3
{FREE PLUGIN} Unsplash, Pexels and Pixabay in InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop and XD (stocksolo.com)
1 day ago from Stefano Bernardi, Co-founder at Redokun
1 day ago from Stefano Bernardi, Co-founder at Redokun
Hi there,
we developed a free plugin for Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, and XD that allows you to search and download images from:
Would you like to try it and tell me what we could improve?
You can find it here: https://stocksolo.com
The plugin is and will be free. In case anyone has troubles with the installation, here is the manual installation: https://redokun.com/blog/stocksolo#installation-problems
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now