Nick Stamas, 2 days ago
Hey, I'm Nick. I made Doodlebug because I was tired of shipping bad websites.
It’s something that’s happened everywhere I’ve ever worked.Beautiful, pixel-perfect designs morph into disfigured mutants that ship anyway because there’s no time to fix them.
I’ve worked as both a designer and a developer for 15 years, and we’ve come along way from the days of handing off Photoshop files.
But something is still missing: a tool that lives exactly where developers do their work, and makes things so obvious that there’s no room for guessing.
I’m really excited to get Doodlebug out into the world today. I’m hanging out here today to answer questions and throw out some coupon codes if y’all are interested.
