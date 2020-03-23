2 comments

  • Arthur Klepchukov, 3 days ago

    I won’t update for a week (per team policy), but curious about anyone brave enough to dive in.

    1. Do Tints help simplify color overrides?

    2. Does the Components menu feel like an improvement or a step back?

    • Gaël PGaël P, 3 days ago

      1:

      • Tints work with alpha values. So you need to be OK with transparent buttons or add a white symbol in the background. That seems weird so I hope I'm wrong (?)
      • They don't work with SVG export
      • The tint overrides' RGB values don't show in Cloud Inspector

      2: I don't work a lot with many symbols but it feels cleaner and more useful

