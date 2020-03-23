4
2 comments
Arthur Klepchukov, 3 days ago
I won’t update for a week (per team policy), but curious about anyone brave enough to dive in.
Do Tints help simplify color overrides?
Does the Components menu feel like an improvement or a step back?
Gaël P, 3 days ago
1:
- Tints work with alpha values. So you need to be OK with transparent buttons or add a white symbol in the background. That seems weird so I hope I'm wrong (?)
- They don't work with SVG export
- The tint overrides' RGB values don't show in Cloud Inspector
2: I don't work a lot with many symbols but it feels cleaner and more useful
