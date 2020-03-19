Opinions on how the market will shift during and after COVID19?

I've been wondering what can potentially happen, as of now, a lot of people are working from home, a lot are getting fired, some are put on hold temporarily and some aren't able to find new jobs. I am specifically talking about designers,

My optimistic feeling tells that people are moving digital with a massive spike as consumers. Which is good for certain industries such as streaming, reading, gaming, e-commerce(partly), food delivery and a few more. But nonetheless, maybe the companies are not willing to have full-time designers or freelancers anymore.

What avenues or industries could potentially shift, what job could become obsolete and what work could rise up?

Just wanted to pick some brains now that I am home.