1 comment

  • William BengtssonWilliam Bengtsson, a minute ago

    “You’ve never heard the phrase: “Divided We Stand” ― Manuel Corazzari

    Well, for our new feature at Tink, I’d use that quote he’s quoting. As in, we’re building team settings, so multiple accounts can access one organization, compared to solution today where all users have to login with the same account. So, we’re dividing an account to multiple users to make it more efficient and secure for the organization as a whole. Example: previously, three users shared one account to access one organization. With the update, three users create one account each to access the organization. Making it more secure, easier to handle and more efficient.

    Full article here

    0 points