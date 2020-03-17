Process of how I planned and designed an organization feature with multiple roles (medium.com)
William Bengtsson, Product designer
39 minutes ago from William Bengtsson, Product designer
“You’ve never heard the phrase: “Divided We Stand” ― Manuel Corazzari
Well, for our new feature at Tink, I’d use that quote he’s quoting. As in, we’re building team settings, so multiple accounts can access one organization, compared to solution today where all users have to login with the same account. So, we’re dividing an account to multiple users to make it more efficient and secure for the organization as a whole. Example: previously, three users shared one account to access one organization. With the update, three users create one account each to access the organization. Making it more secure, easier to handle and more efficient.
