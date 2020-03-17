2
4 comments
ChrisArchitec t, 21 hours ago
just saw this one doing a nice job of aggregrating news and counts https://coronapanel.com/
ChrisArchitec t, 21 hours ago
new york times doing a pretty good job with confirmed cases https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/world/coronavirus-maps.html
Jordan B, 21 hours ago
This is the most accurate and up-to-date source I've found for COVID-19 info, for those of you that are into this sort of thing.
