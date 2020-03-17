5 comments

  • Jerry TJerry T, 9 minutes ago

    The situation IS alarming, but I definitely agree that making it even worst than it is (through inaccurate data viz) is not the solution.

    Got a couple of insights for some dashboard designs I’m working on so thank you for this.

    1 point
    • LX LavalleeLX Lavallee, a minute ago

      Thanks Jerry and you're right, we need to take precautions right away. Glad you found the insights useful! Stay safe.

      0 points
  • LX LavalleeLX Lavallee, 2 hours ago

    During these very strange times, it's important to have the tools to understand the information that is presented to us. It also reminds us that behind graphs and maps, there are people that are deeply affected.

    As designers we need to make sure we create visuals that are respectful, just, and factual.

    Stay safe guys.

    1 point