Dribbble redesign has launched
very fitting that this redesign is 100% focused on visuals and no thought was given to actually improving the experience.
This is taking minimalism too far. I liked reading the title of the thumbnail. It's now slower because you have to hover over the thumbnail.
Sadly, it feels a lot like Sheepism! https://youtu.be/D80v4bDEPQI?t=952
That's a lot of white, and no dark mode? Seemingly also lost the ability to change the size of shot thumbnails.
