Come and join my silly Design Jam

Hi DN people. I made a UI resources site a while back which I stopped updating a couple of years ago. It still gets regular visitors so thought I'd try and do something else with it. Idea - a light-hearted weekly UI design competition aimed at up and coming designers. Take a look here https://www.designerlynx.co/

There is a small prize pot (which may increase depending on the number of entries). Emphasis is on fun and experimentation, not medium article style deep-dives into every stage of the design thinking process