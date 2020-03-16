3

Come and join my silly Design Jam

1 hour ago from , Co-founder of https://getacquainted.co/

Hi DN people. I made a UI resources site a while back which I stopped updating a couple of years ago. It still gets regular visitors so thought I'd try and do something else with it. Idea - a light-hearted weekly UI design competition aimed at up and coming designers. Take a look here https://www.designerlynx.co/

There is a small prize pot (which may increase depending on the number of entries). Emphasis is on fun and experimentation, not medium article style deep-dives into every stage of the design thinking process

  • Erik Fanki, 1 minute ago

    This is a real nice idea, would love to get into it! Although, I'm thinking.. What's deal between you and the weekly client? I would appreciate if that was a bit clearer.

