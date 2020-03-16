Come and join my silly Design Jam
1 hour ago from Stevie E, Co-founder of https://getacquainted.co/
Hi DN people. I made a UI resources site a while back which I stopped updating a couple of years ago. It still gets regular visitors so thought I'd try and do something else with it. Idea - a light-hearted weekly UI design competition aimed at up and coming designers. Take a look here https://www.designerlynx.co/
There is a small prize pot (which may increase depending on the number of entries). Emphasis is on fun and experimentation, not medium article style deep-dives into every stage of the design thinking process
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now