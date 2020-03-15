Curious about Invision DSM
1 day ago from Guy Meyer, Sr Designer
Hey all
One of my colleagues had been evangelizing Invision DSM and I'm struggling to understand what it offers above and beyond similar features our current combo of Abstract + Sketch offers. The code aspect is nice, but we're not using a standardized stack like React, so it's a moot point as best I can tell.
I'd love to hear anyone's experience with DSM or something similar. Thanks.
