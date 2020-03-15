2

Curious about Invision DSM

1 day ago from , Sr Designer

Hey all

One of my colleagues had been evangelizing Invision DSM and I'm struggling to understand what it offers above and beyond similar features our current combo of Abstract + Sketch offers. The code aspect is nice, but we're not using a standardized stack like React, so it's a moot point as best I can tell.

I'd love to hear anyone's experience with DSM or something similar. Thanks.

  • Guy MeyerGuy Meyer, 1 day ago

    Also, Invision's own video said Studio support is coming soon. I'm fearful DSM isn't being updated frequently if their own app still doesn't support it.

