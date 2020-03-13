Where can i find this font?
6 hours ago from Em Emo, Designer
Hi, this is the font Godaddy is using https://www.typesample.com/samples/gd_xov4z_2x
Does anyone know where I can buy or download the font from?
Thanks
6 hours ago from Em Emo, Designer
Hi, this is the font Godaddy is using https://www.typesample.com/samples/gd_xov4z_2x
Does anyone know where I can buy or download the font from?
Thanks
the link you posted says the typeface is "gd-sage" ... Im assuming that 'gd' stands for godaddy, which leads me to believe that it is a custom developed typeface specifically for godaddy... meaning you probably won't be able to find or use it unless it's open source. lack of visibility on the web though leads me to believe it is not open source or available for public use outside of godaddy.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now