Figma + Zeroheight is amazing. Are there downsides?

1 day ago from , Product Designer

I've been in digital design for nearly 18 years. I feel like I've been waiting that entire time for a what Figma + Zeroheight can now accomplish. I'm almost in disbelief the day has finally come to sync vector assets with a web-based library that can be used by designers, developers, and marketing people alike. I just got done with a 2-month engagement for a company that badly needed a design audit and a great public-facing design system going forward. They are completely thrilled with what Figma + Zeroheight accomplished for them.

Based on that, I'd like to split half my future projects between mobile design and design systems consulting. I'm wondering if any of you guys have experienced anything similar and if you have come upon any limitations or frustrations with this.

I guess the main thing for me is having used Storybook in the past and being able to deploy code from there -> Github -> production, that's a pretty powerful thing. That doesn't seem to be part of Zeroheight's mission, but if it was, it would tie everything together.

Would love any insights into any of this.

  • Marina JukićMarina Jukić, 1 day ago

    I've made a design documentation demo for a mobile app project last year and I loved how smooth it imports the Figma file and enables you to sort out the components the way you want. I still haven't found major downsides except the hassle of constantly updating changes and upgrades. I wish Figma had an extended version of the library which could then serve as a design documentation.

  • Jerome de Lafargue, 1 minute ago

    Hey Derek, I'm one of the founders at zeroheight :) Super heart warming to read this!

    I'm not sure exactly what you mean by this but we definitely have plans to improve the connection between the design system documentation and development environments - both for testing and prod. One example is our focus this year on making drastic improvements to our design tokens API so that eventually designers can make changes to design values and see those reflected in code seamlessly, giving design teams the power to essentially practice continuous integration without involving developers... watch this space!

