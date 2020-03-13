Figma + Zeroheight is amazing. Are there downsides?

I've been in digital design for nearly 18 years. I feel like I've been waiting that entire time for a what Figma + Zeroheight can now accomplish. I'm almost in disbelief the day has finally come to sync vector assets with a web-based library that can be used by designers, developers, and marketing people alike. I just got done with a 2-month engagement for a company that badly needed a design audit and a great public-facing design system going forward. They are completely thrilled with what Figma + Zeroheight accomplished for them.

Based on that, I'd like to split half my future projects between mobile design and design systems consulting. I'm wondering if any of you guys have experienced anything similar and if you have come upon any limitations or frustrations with this.

I guess the main thing for me is having used Storybook in the past and being able to deploy code from there -> Github -> production, that's a pretty powerful thing. That doesn't seem to be part of Zeroheight's mission, but if it was, it would tie everything together.

Would love any insights into any of this.