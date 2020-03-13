4

What's the worst graphic design mistake you've made that got printed?

2 hours ago from , Graphic Designer

I'll make a start...

My first one is misspelling "entrepreneur" on top of 8 pull-up banners for a charity. It was probably 200pt text or something. They had to be reprinted. I guess that's less of a design mistake and just a typo – a big typo, but a typo.

My other one I can think of is setting each panel of a tri-fold leaflet to exactly the same size.

I now try to create less mistakes and help other people create less mistakes with The Print Handbook.

I'd love to hear about your mistakes so that I can try and prevent people making the same ones in the future. Thanks. Can't wait to hear what you have to say.

  • Reece ButlerReece Butler, 1 minute ago

    Its not my mistake as fortunately I've been lucky enough to not make any real big ones that weren't caught before press, but a now defunct studio I know of once had a contract for one of the grand slam tennis tournaments.

    It wasn't a contract to work on any of the larger, main media campaigns they were running as this was just a small 3 or 4 person studio. So most of the work was designing extra collateral and signage as required when the need would popup in the lead up to the tournament. Obviously for a small studio, it was a super high profile client.

    One of the jobs was to design pull up banners to line the players tunnel as they walked out to the court. There was one for every player in the tournament, and all of them were on display for every match, and they were just arranged in a random order.

    In the first match, the two players started to walk out towards the court, and were to stop and wait at the end for the umpire before walking out. One of the players —who was one of the better players in the tournament and at the time a very well know name— was standing by his banner whilst standing at the front waiting. It was, just by chance, the second or third from the front. When he glanced at his banner, he and everyone nearby instantly picked up that his name was spelled wrong.

    No more banners after that. If they were ordered differently it's likely no one would have noticed.

  • Jon LehmanJon Lehman, 5 minutes ago

    TL;DR: Put the wrong URL on a bunch of prints, fixed it with a rush order of stickers.

    Similar to the first mistake OP mentioned, mine is along the lines of a typo. The company I worked for was launching an online community for their customers. We were throwing a big launch celebration event to get customers registered on the site. Many of the print pieces included the url which was a subdomain of our primary website. Instead of putting "community.ourdomain.com", I put "ourdomain.community.com"... which ofcourse makes a big difference.

    We had already spent so much on printing the typo (brochures, coasters, posters, etc), and it was the morning of the event.. so we ended up rush ordering a bunch of stickers with the correct URL that were perfectly sized to cover each URL.

    I stayed late covering all of the hundreds (thousands?) of wrongly printed URLs.

    Edit: Fortunately, none of the larger prints had the incorrect URL

