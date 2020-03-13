Freelancers and contractors in this craziness

Hi folks,

I hope you guys are doing well in this chaotic moment. I'm currently working as a contractor, with my current contract work is nearing to end this month. While I'm struggling to find a full-time position, I'm seeking another contract work opportunities but the timing can't be any worse these days. So I was wondering if any of you are freelancers/contractors, how you guys are holding up, plan to stay hired, or generally how you guys are doing. Whatever it would be, please stay healthy folks!