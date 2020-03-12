2
Localizing Currency: the design details of localization for iOS and web (nunosans.com)
2 hours ago from Nuno Coelho Santos, UX Designer at Google
2 hours ago from Nuno Coelho Santos, UX Designer at Google
Hi everyone!
I just published a new blog post about the localization (US spelling!) of my iOS app, Currency. It goes into the details and workflow of localizing the app, website and promo material.
Happy to hear some thoughts, feedback, or corrections to mistakes including spelling mistakes!
Nuno
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now